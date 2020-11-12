Trump Lashes Out at Fox, Says Its “Daytime Ratings Have Completely Collapsed”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News earlier this morning, saying its “daytime ratings have completely collapsed” since they called the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

“Weekend daytime even WORSE,” the president continued. “Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what them successful, what got them there.”

“They forgot the Golden Goose,” he said, appearing to refer to himself. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!”

The president’s claims are misleading. Although Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, was quoted on Election Day as saying, “I would expect that as we enter a more normal news cycle, which will happen eventually, that appetite for news will shift,” Fox News finished strongly in Election Week ratings.

“CNN, Fox News and MSNBC each earned their largest average audience in the history of their respective networks,” Adweek reported on November 10, going on to note that “FNC finished runner up to CNN for the week in the key audience categories and dayparts. However, it was still the top-ranked network on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, delivering the highest-rated telecast of the week in all of cable for Democracy 2020 special election night coverage (14.1 million viewers, 5 million adults 25-54).”

Additionally, “FNC Digital peaked at over 3 million concurrent users, a record across FNC digital properties and doubling Election Day 2016.”

The president spent much of this morning retweeting messages critical of Fox News and continuing to spread false claims about election fraud. Not a single state has found evidence of election fraud and all of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits thus far have been tossed out. These facts have not stopped the president from continuing to assert that a conspiracy is underfoot even as world leaders and much of the country––despite GOP opposition––recognize Biden as the president-elect.