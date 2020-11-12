Trump Spends His Morning Pushing False Election Fraud Narrative

Advertisements

President Donald Trump spent his morning continuing to push a false election fraud narrative, insisting that he still has time to “win” certain states despite electoral math not being in his favor. It’s been several days since the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden.

Shortly after The Associated Press announced that the president had won the state of Alaska (as expected), the president declared, “It took long enough!”

“What is taking North Carolina so long?” he pondered, suggesting “they are looking for more ballots to fix.” He added that “with a recount, we will win Georgia also.” He also claimed, once again, that neither Pennsylvania nor Michigan would allow poll watchers and observers to see votes being counted.

These claims are false and have been flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy.

Later, the president congratulated West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) for refusing to acknowledge that Biden won the presidential election.

“Big Jim is the greatest!” the president wrote.

“As far as acknowledging that the election is over, I do not do that,” Justice told reporters, adding that he would support Biden once all legal challenges are resolved and recounts are complete.

“If Joe Biden is truly our legally elected president of the United States, we should all celebrate and support him,” he said.

The president has faced heavy criticism for refusing to concede the race and for denying the Biden=Harris transition team access to federal funds and intelligence briefings.