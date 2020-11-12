Trump To Fire Top US Cybersecurity Election Official For Debunking His False Voter Fraud Claims

Advertisements

Trump is expected to fire Chris Krebs, the top US cybersecurity election official who has worked to prevent foreign attacks and debunk Trump’s misinformation.

Reuters reported, “Top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs has told associates he expects to be fired by the White House, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.”

More about Krebs and his work:

Rumor Control is the agency’s new and widely praised effort to combat election disinformation in real time. It contradicts Trump and his allies from top to bottom, though it never names the president directly: https://t.co/kLw4z6MAPs — Patrick Howell O'Neill (@HowellONeill) November 12, 2020

Advertisements



Politico reported that Krebs is leading the effort to knock down Trump’s false voter fraud claims, “From his perch atop the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs has been using his agency’s “Rumor Control” website — and his personal Twitter feed — to take on the viral conspiracies that are circulating widely in conservative circles, some of which have been promoted by the president and his top allies.”

Trump is blaming Krebs for his bogus voter fraud claims gaining no traction outside of his own supporters. The expected firing is proof that Trump is still trying to win the day on cable news instead of dealing with the reality that he lost an election by an overwhelming margin.

Donald Trump is rampaging and gutting the federal government, as he is blaming everyone but himself for his defeat.

The conspiracy theories aren’t taking root in the country as a whole. There have been no massive protests by Trump’s own supporters. For all of the President’s rhetoric and bluster about the dire consequences of his defeat, virtually nothing has happened.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook