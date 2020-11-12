Bitter Trump Is Now Intending To Wreck Fox News

Advertisements

Trump can’t afford to launch a television station to compete with Fox News, so he is planning to start a digital media company.

Axios reported:

Some Trump advisers think Fox News made a mistake with an early call (seconded by AP) of President-elect Biden’s win in Arizona. That enraged Trump, and gave him something tangible to use in his attacks on the network.

Advertisements

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” said a source with detailed knowledge of Trump’s intentions.

Trump plans on using his rallies about the vote count to slam Fox and build up his potential subscriber base for his new platform. Trump is going to try to peel off the Fox News viewers who pay to subscribe to Fox Nation.

The problem that Trump will face is that it is nearly impossible for a digital outlet to compete with cable television in terms of exposure. Glenn Beck, Sarah Palin, and other conservative media figures saw their relevance vanish as soon as Fox News cut them loose.

The difference for Trump is that he will be a former president who has access to troves of data about his supporters.

Fox News is vulnerable. Their talent bench is not deep any longer. If Trump really wanted to wreck Fox, he would need to lure part of their primetime lineup away. If Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and/or Laura Ingraham left, that would be a crippling blow to Fox News.

The key to Fox’s success has always been their monopolization of the conservative news viewership audience, but it looks like some real competition is coming in the form of a Republican media civil war between Trump and Fox.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook