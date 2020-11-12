WATCH: Lou Dobbs Said Dr. Fauci Did a “Jihad on the Trump Presidency”

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an utter failure. It has been so pathetic, in fact, that the president himself contracted the virus and needed an experimental cocktail of drugs to get better.

The supporters of the president, both in government and in cable news, will do anything to absolve Trump of any blame. And in order to deflect the attention from the president, these people have largely blamed renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci.

Monday’s announcement of a promising Pfizer vaccine has particularly stuck in the craw of Republicans. Conservatives think that the timing of the announcement was delayed in order to hurt Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

On Thursday night, Lou Dobbs ranted, “Dr. Anthony Fauci today — that’s right, he hasn’t gone away. He is, well, he’s up on a perch claiming advancements of the China virus vaccines will mean the China virus pandemic may soon be over. Now, you do remember how many times he’s changed his mind and how he made it a jihad of sorts against the Trump presidency? Well, here’s his very latest pronouncement, as of this morning.”

Despite Dobb’s comments, Dr. Fauci has said that it will take more than just a vaccine to end the pandemic. He said during a Thursday webinar:

“The cavalry is coming but don’t put your weapons down, you better keep fighting because they are not here yet. Help is on the way, but it isn’t here yet. So to me, that is more of an incentive of, ‘Please don’t give up. Don’t despair, the end is in sight,’ as opposed to: ‘Hey, we are good to go, don’t worry about anything.’ We are not good to go. We have got to continue to double down on public health measures.”