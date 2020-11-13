Chelsea Clinton Blasts Entire Trump Family Over Their Treatment of Secret Service Agents

Advertisements

There is clearly bad blood between the family’s of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t always that way, though. Bill and Hillary Clinton famously attended the wedding between Trump and Melania Knaus.

And growing up as teenagers in the spotlight, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump had formed a friendship. The friendship, however, did not survive through the 2016 election.

Clinton told Bravo host Andy Cohen earlier this year, “I’ve not spoken to her since 2016, and Andy, I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s every day collision of cruelty and incompetence.”

Advertisements

And now Clinton isn’t holding back her feelings on the Trump family and how they’ve treated the secret service agents tasked with protecting them.

The former first daughter shared a Washington Post article about more than 130 secret service agents who have either contracted COVID-19 or were in quarantine due their their contact with the Trumps.

Clinton wrote, “Shame on you, Donald Trump, and your family. You put those sworn to protect you at risk with your reckless, dangerous choices. Hope every Secret Service agent and their family members receive the same care you did if they get sick from COVID-19.”

Shame on you, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and your family. You put those sworn to protect you at risk with your reckless, dangerous choices. Hope every Secret Service agent and their family members receive the same care you did if they get sick from #covid19. https://t.co/XJqDCzSRrK — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 13, 2020

Neither Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump or the White House has commented on the criticism from Chelsea Clinton.