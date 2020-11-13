Trump Contradicts Himself While Continuing to Claim He Was The Victim of a “Rigged Election”

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Donald Trump contradicted himself in a statement he made about the nation’s election security over Twitter.

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been,” the president wrote, a reference to Democrats’ calls to ramp up election security in the wake of cyberattacks from foreign adversaries.

“Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever,” he continued. “Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”

The president has in recent days floated conspiracy theories about voting machine irregularities, which have been thoroughly debunked both by a New York Times investigation and a statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Many have urged the president to concede. His refusal to do so has opened him up to criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Many of the president’s tweets have also been flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals from spreading disinformation about the election unchecked.

More Republicans have broken away from the president as his claims about election fraud falter both online and in court, where his lawsuits alleging fraud have been dismissed.

Earlier today, news outlets reported that Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, a Pittsburgh law firm, withdrew from the president’s lawsuit attempting to block the Pennsylvania popular vote from Joe Biden, the president-elect.

“Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that Plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws, and current co-counsel and such other counsel as Plaintiffs may choose to engage represent Plaintiffs in this case. Plaintiffs are in the process of retaining and causing other counsel to enter an appearance herein,” lawyers Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGee wrote.

President Trump has not made public appearances in several days and has kept himself largely sequestered in the White House, issuing comments via tweet.

There was no doubt that Trump would contest the results of the election, behavior that earned him and Republicans criticism from President Barack Obama for the “damage” it’s dealt to the democratic process. Trump also cast doubt on the integrity of the 2016 general election, an election he actually won.