‘Hostile’ Trump Supporters Chase And Shout Down Reporter At MAGA March In D.C.

During the so-called Million MAGA March on Saturday in Washington D.C., Trump supporters – most without masks – were chasing and shouting down a reporter.

“We’re staying a little on the perimeter of the group simply because there aren’t a whole lot of masks being worn within the crowd here,” MSNBC reporter Ellison Barber said from the nation’s capital.

“At times, it’s hostile here, at least for us,” she continued. “They’re following us and chasing us as we walk further back.”

Video:

‘It’s hostile here’: Maskless Trump supporters in D.C. are chasing and shouting down reporters as they refuse to accept the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/S3lEWNogT8 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 14, 2020

Barber reported:

You can see all of the people still gathered back over here. We’re staying a little on the perimeter of the group simply because there aren’t a whole lot of masks being worn within the crowd here. … I’ll show you what it feels like here. The crowd here is chanting, “Fake news, fake news.” Not fans of ours, as you can tell. That’s fine as long as they give us a little bit of space. So at times, it’s hostile here, at least for us. They’re following us and chasing us as we walk further back. They say that this election is fraudulent. When I asked someone earlier today if there was anything that would make them accept these results, they said they would maybe accept them once certified but they still wouldn’t believe them. This gives you a sense of the crowd here. They have No intention of accepting the election results and as you can tell from the jeering right now, not fans of ours either.

Trump has repeatedly encouraged dangerous behavior

Though it’s shameful, the behavior of Trump supporters isn’t all that surprising given how the president has conducted himself over the past four years.

Trump has often encouraged violence against those he considers critics, from protesters at his rallies to journalists who simply report the truth about his presidency.

The fact that most of his MAGA supporters refused to wear masks on Saturday – even though the pandemic is reaching record levels – is also a reflection of how much influence Trump has over his followers.

While this weekend’s march in D.C. won’t change the results of the election, it could potentially put people in harm’s way – whether it’s reporters on the ground or just average Americans who could be exposed to COVID-19.

