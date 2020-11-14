Kaleigh McEnany Falsely Claims A Million People Are Marching For Trump

Advertisements

A crowd that is estimated to be in the thousands was inflated to a million by White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany.

McEnany tweeted:

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

For the sake of comparison, here is a non-delusional estimate of the crowd size in Freedom Plaza:

Progression of crowd size at Freedom Plaza First pic taken around 5:30 am Last two pics taken around 11:30 am (one is w/fish eye lens, other w/ standard lens) Tough to estimate but easily thousands here now @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MBZUcQFd6I — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) November 14, 2020

The Million MAGA March has not turned out millions of people. They will be lucky if 10,000 people show up, which is a pathetic turnout considering that Donald Trump got 70 million votes in the election less than two weeks ago.

The Million MAGA March looks to be about 990,000 people short of a million. The show of support that the right thought they could muster for Trump is showing what the country has known for years. Trump and his supporters were the tyranny of the minority, and Joe Biden’s election has brought their moment to a close.

