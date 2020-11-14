Trump Drives Motorcade Through Maskless MAGA March In D.C. To Soothe His Battered Ego

Advertisements

Donald Trump lost the presidential election decisively to Joe Biden, but footage from Saturday’s MAGA march in D.C. shows that the outgoing president and his mostly maskless supporters aren’t even close to accepting it.

Trump, clearly looking to soothe his battered ego, drove the presidential motorcade through the march as his supporters – which included dozens of Proud Boys – cheered him on.

“NBC has confirmed that is the president’s motorcade riding through this crowd who is, by all evidence, refusing to accept the results of the election,” Tiffany Cross said on MSNBC. “You see very few people wearing masks.”

Video:

Donald Trump’s motorcade drives through the #MarchforTrump in D.C. as the outgoing president and his supporters refuse to accept Joe Biden’s decisive victory. #amjoy pic.twitter.com/lvwHs1UxTb — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 14, 2020

No amount of MAGA marches will change the outcome of the election

After last weekend’s spontaneous pro-Biden celebrations broke out in cities across the United States, Donald Trump was hoping his supporters could generate the same level of enthusiasm this Saturday in the nation’s capital.

But as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, the Million MAGA March in D.C. didn’t exactly live up to its own expectations as turnout will likely fall somewhere in the thousands, not millions.

The mood of the demonstrations couldn’t have been more different either.

Last weekend, Americans from all walks of life – most of them wearing masks – took to the streets to celebrate Trump’s loss. There was a palpable sense of joy pouring out all across the country.

A week later in D.C., the mood from the MAGA crowd is far from joyful. It’s denial.

Donald Trump may have soothed his own ego by driving through a crowd of his supporters on Saturday, but it doesn’t change the fact that he lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president.

