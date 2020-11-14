Trump Laughably Accuses Stacey Abrams And Georgia’s GOP Governor Of Conspiring Against Him

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s new conspiracy theory about the election could be his most desperate (and hilarious) yet.

In a pair of Saturday morning tweets, Trump essentially accused Stacey Abrams and Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, of conspiring against him to steal the election in the state.

“The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor [Brian Kemp], at the urging of [Stacey Abrams], makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc.,” the president whined. “They knew they were going to cheat.”

“EXPOSE THE CRIME!” Trump added.

It should be pointed out that Brian Kemp is the guy who suppressed his way to the governor’s mansion in 2018 after purging hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls and beating Stacey Abrams by fewer than 55,000 votes.

The idea that Kemp and Abrams, along with Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, are now working together to steal the state for Joe Biden is laughable.

Trump knows his election fraud lawsuits and conspiracy theories have no merit

For Donald Trump, this was never about proving his case. He knew, after all, that there was never any credible evidence to back up his fraud claims. It’s no surprise that these cases keep getting laughed out of court.

This week, Trump’s own DHS even called the election the “most secure in American history” and said there is “no evidence” that votes were changed or compromised.

All of these efforts by Trump to delegitimize an election he lost decisively to Joe Biden are about painting himself as the victim, absolving himself of any responsibility and setting himself up for a 2024 presidential run.

Donald Trump doesn’t care how much he damages democracy in the short term as long as he believes he can benefit from it in the future.

