John Bolton Tells Republicans To Tell Their Supporters That Trump Lost A Free And Fair Election

John Bolton told Republican Party leadership to tell their supporters that Donald Trump lost and there was no fraud.

Video:

NEW: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton urges GOP leadership to "explain to our voters… that in fact Trump has lost the election and that these claims of election fraud are baseless." https://t.co/z6SZ06zbP3 pic.twitter.com/GyXya7xYAv — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2020

Transcript via ABC's This Week:



RADDATZ: And here to talk about that divide, Former National Security Adviser to President Trump, Ambassador John Bolton. Good morning, Ambassador.

You just heard what those voters said about this election. More than 72 million are not seeing the outcome they wanted and the nation really is deeply divided. There were thousands of Trump supporters marching in D.C. yesterday.

How does your party, the Republican Party, address that?

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, I think it’s very important for leaders of the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think, that in fact Trump has lost the election and his claims of election fraud are baseless.

The fact is that we’ve seen litigation in all the key battleground states and it has failed consistently. Right now the Trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pitching pennies. Where are their silver dollars? Where is the evidence?

I think as every day goes by, it’s clearer and clearer there isn’t any evidence. But if the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump’s misrepresentations, it’s not surprising that they believe it.

It’s critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened. Donald Trump lost what by any evidence we have so far was a free and fair election.

Trump had been telegraphing for months that he would behave exactly this way if he lost the election, so no one should be surprised that he is trying to muck up the Biden transition and sow chaos.

Notice how the press made the illogical leap that all 72 million Trump voters are denying the election result when only a few thousand showed up to protest.

Instead of a symbol of division, the lack of hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters on the streets suggests that people who did protests are extremists. Trump is a lot more alone in his denial of defeat than he thinks.

Bolton was right. The Republican Party should not be helping Trump to destroy election integrity, but his suggestions are falling on deaf ears, as Republicans continue to show they are the party who puts America last.

