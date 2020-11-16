Ali Velshi Mocks Trump’s Cartoonish Legal Strategy Of ‘Golfing, Tweeting And Fox News Lawyers’

Advertisements

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi mocked Donald Trump’s failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 election, saying it appears doomed to fail given the fact that it’s rooted in “golfing, tweeting and Fox News lawyers.”

“The president’s legal strategy is not going well,” Velshi said. “If he had hoped to overturn the results of the election through golfing, tweeting, and Fox News lawyers, those hopes are dimming.”

The MSNBC host said that even though Trump’s legal challenges have been a laughable dumpster fire, he can still do plenty of damage on his way out the door – and Trump appears eager to do it.

Video:

‘The president’s legal strategy is not going well’: Ali Velshi says Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election is one bumbling failure after another. pic.twitter.com/le3BUXniPB — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 17, 2020

Velshi said:

On Friday alone, nine trump cases in three states were either thrown out or dropped. Over the weekend, the Trump campaign scrapped most of its major lawsuit in Pennsylvania, removing the bulk of the allegations. Today, four more cases in four states were dropped. Even the president’s Twitter feed seems to be having some trouble persevering. Yesterday he tweeted in all caps “I WON THE ELECTION!” Today, not even all caps. Someone’s a little low energy. So the president’s legal strategy is not going well. If he had hoped to overturn the results of the election through golfing, tweeting, and Fox News lawyers, those hopes are dimming. But that does not mean he cannot do real damage on his way out the door.

Trump’s legal effort is just another reality TV stunt

With each passing day, Donald Trump’s court losses are piling up. As Ali Velshi noted, four cases in four states were dropped on Monday alone.

The Trump campaign’s legal fight is going so badly that even lawyers appear to be running for the hills.

Like his presidency, Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn this election have been cartoonish and free of any substantive victories.

It’s just another Trump reality TV stunt meant to absolve himself of any responsibility for his humiliating election defeat, and to set himself up for another presidential run in four years.

All it has truly done is remind nearly 80 million Americans why they voted to have Donald Trump removed from office.

