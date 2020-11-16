Trump’s GSA Head Is Looking For A New Job While Blocking Biden Transition

Advertisements

GSA Administration Emily Murphy has blocked Joe Biden from beginning the presidential transition while she is actively job hunting.

ABC News reported, “Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, recently sent that message to an associate inquiring about employment opportunities in 2021, a move that some in Washington interpreted as at least tacitly acknowledging that the current administration soon will be gone.”

It is ironic that the news of Murphy quietly searching for a new job came one day after Trump tweeted that she was doing a great job at the GSA.

The hypocrisy of this situation is blatant. Even Murphy knows Joe Biden won, but she isn’t going to take steps to help the government transition smoothly to the Biden administration. It takes a special level of soulless corruption to be looking for a new job while blocking the incoming administration from being able to plan as effectively in the middle of a pandemic.

The blocking of the transition has nothing to do with Trump’s odds of victory because he has none. Trump has lost, and the behavior of people like Emily Murphy should not be forgotten when it comes to her lack of professionalism in handling the transition.

In a just world, Emily Murphy would get the unemployment she deserves for making people suffer to satisfy Donald Trump.

