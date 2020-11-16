Lindsey Graham Tried To Steal Georgia For Donald Trump

Advertisements

According to the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia, Sen. Lindsey Graham called him and tried to gets votes for Joe Biden tossed.

The Washington Post reported the claims made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:

In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.

Raffspenger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested, as counties administer elections in Georgia.

Those counties that Graham was referring to were the ones that delivered the state to Joe Biden. It turns out that the outcome in Georgia would not have changed the final result of the election, but it is certain that there will be more stories of Republican pressure campaigns to try to steal the election for Trump.

Lindsey Graham is showing that all of those years he spent trying to get John McCain’s shine to rub off on him were a fraud. Graham gets along so well with Donald Trump because they are cut from the same cloth.

If Republicans control the Senate, this is what Joe Biden is going to need to overcome. It is not just Donald Trump who was the symptom, not the disease. Republicans aren’t going to become the party that they used to be when Trump is gone. They won’t respect rules, norms, or institutions.

Republicans like Lindsey Graham tried to cheat, and Joe Biden still won, which speaks volumes about how fed up a majority of the country is with the corrupt Republican Party.

