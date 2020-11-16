Trump Calls the Georgia Recount “Fake” And Lies Once Again About Signatures Not Being Verified

Advertisements

President Donald Trump attempted to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the recount happening in Georgia, which will be completed and certified by November 20.

The president called the recount “fake” and claimed without evidence that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots.

“The Fake recount going on in Georgia means nothing because they are not allowing signatures to be looked at and verified,” the president wrote. “Break the unconstitutional Consent Decree!”

Trump’s claim is incorrect. The Associated Press already conducted a fact check that showed “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”

“The legal settlement signed in March addresses accusations about a lack of statewide standards for judging signatures on absentee ballot envelopes,” the AP continues, noting that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that verifying signatures is both possible and required by the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported over the weekend that the Georgia recount has continued without any problems reported. Election workers are conducting a review of 5 million ballots that will determine the outcome of the presidential race.