Trump Refuses To Concede Because It Will Make Him Look Like A Loser

Trump is refusing to concede defeat to Joe Biden because he doesn’t want to look like a loser and mess with his brand.

NBC News Senior White House Reporter Shannon Pettypiece said on MSNBC, “Well, our reporting indicates that a big part of this is about preserving his brand. His brand of winning. And not being essentially a loser. So that the expectation is that the president may never admit that he lost the election. He may say, well, the electoral college has voted the way they voted. I disagree with that, but that seems to be the final vote. But continue to insist that the election was stolen from him. Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation in the last few days about the president potentially wanting to run again, and so that is something that could also be in the back of his mind as he makes these considerations.”

The minute that Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the election, Trump became a loser. It doesn’t matter if Trump never concedes. History will regard Trump as a loser. The American people will regard Trump as a loser.

Joe Biden’s transition is being blocked because Donald Trump doesn’t want to look like a loser. Trump’s whole life has been about papering over his lifetime of losing with his father’s money.

Trump already was a loser long before the 2020 election. The problem is that the loss to Biden is one that he can spin that will forever be attached to him for generations to come.

