Trump Erroneously Claims He Won The Election, Gets Flagged by Twitter

President Donald Trump was once again flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy for spreading false information about the 2020 general election after he erroneously claimed he actually won it despite all evidence to the contrary.

Twitter notes that “Official sources called this election differently.”

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The president’s denial has earned him heavy criticism since Joe Biden won the election and was declared the president-elect. He has thus far continued to claim that he was the victim of election fraud and ordered White House officials not to cooperate in the presidential transition.

Trump’s claim on the heels of the news that his campaign has withdrawn a key claim in its lawsuit to stop the certification of election results in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that the Trump campaign “dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots — 682,479, to be precise — were illegally processed without its representatives watching.”

Despite this, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh continues to claim that ballots were inaccurately counted and processed.

“Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret,” he tweeted earlier.

This story is completely erroneous. Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret. To write that we had scrapped that argument requires not reading the amended complaint. https://t.co/39CvzAoIyl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 16, 2020

Earlier this morning, Trump continued to cast doubt on the election with his claim that the recount currently taking place in Georgia is “fake.” He alleged that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots, but this claim has already been debunked by The Associated Press.