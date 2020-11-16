Trump Falsely Accuses “Radical Left Democrats” of Attempting to “Steal” the Election

Advertisements

President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden but has thus far refused to concede the presidential race and ordered White House officials not to participate in the transition. He has continued to push conspiracy theories and assorted falsehoods via his social media accounts and continues to assert that the election was stolen from him despite all evidence to the contrary.

The president continued this pattern of behavior this morning when he claimed without evidence that “Radical Left Democrats, working with their partner, the Fake News Media, are trying to STEAL this Election.”

“We won’t let them!” the president added.

The Radical Left Democrats, working with their partner, the Fake News Media, are trying to STEAL this Election. We won’t let them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in any state despite the president’s claims. Nor is there any evidence of a conspiracy between Democrats and media conglomerates to “steal” the election. But evidence indicates that the president’s claims of fraud are, in fact, a ruse to line his pockets.

The Trump campaign has continued to send out a slew of emails urging their supporters to donate money for an “election defense fund” to contest the outcome of the 2020 race. However, the fine print reveals that much of the money donated to support this fund is being used to pay down campaign debt. Money is also being funneled to the Republican National Committee and Save America, a political action committee recently founded by the president himself.

“This is a slush fund. That’s the bottom line,” Paul S. Ryan, a campaign finance attorney with the good government group Common Cause, told Politico last week. “Trump may just continue to string out this meritless litigation in order to fleece his own supporters of their money and use it in the coming years to pad his own lifestyle while teasing a 2024 candidacy.”

Yesterday, Trump made headlines for suggesting that Biden won because the election was “rigged,” continuing his unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud despite a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, that they found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”