Trump’s Alternate Reality Is Crumbling As Marco Rubio Calls Joe Biden President-Elect

Donald Trump’s alternate reality cracked a little bit more on Monday as Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio – a man who has gone from Trump opponent to Trump loyalist – admitted that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

The moment came when Rubio was asked about Sen. Angus King (I-ME), a potential Biden pick for director of national intelligence.

“Well, that’ll be the president-elect’s decision, obviously,” Rubio said. “It’s a little premature for that but yeah I get along with him well.”

Last week, Politico reported that King, a member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, was in contention for the DNI role.

Republican cracks beginning to emerge?

It shouldn’t be breaking news whenever a Republican official calls Joe Biden by the title he decisively earned, but that’s where we are right now as Donald Trump and most GOP leaders refuse to acknowledge reality.

Rubio’s apparent admission that Biden will be the next president comes after another prominent Republican official, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, used the correct title when referring to the former vice president.

“We need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect,” DeWine said last week on CNN. “Joe Biden is the president-elect.”

DeWine also said that he believes “we need to begin” the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration “for the country’s sake.”

Predictably, Trump responded by throwing a tantrum on Monday and urging another candidate to take on DeWine in the 2022 governor’s race in Ohio.

Donald Trump can keep living in an alternate reality, but as time passes and more Republican lawsuits get laughed out of court, a growing number of GOP officials are going to start stating the obvious: On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become president of the United States.

