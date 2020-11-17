Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID The Day After Ted Cruz Mocked Senators Who Wear Masks

Advertisements

Just a day after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for urging his colleagues to wear masks on the Senate floor, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Republican lawmaker announced the news in a Twitter post, saying, “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine.”

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

It should be noted that Sen. Grassley is 87 years old and the second oldest member of the Senate, making him particularly vulnerable to a virus that has already killed more than 250,000 Americans.

Nonetheless, as MSNBC’s Joy Reid pointed out on Tuesday night, Grassley was on the Senate floor without a mask yesterday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he was on the Senate floor without a mask. pic.twitter.com/QhXexGkAdt — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 18, 2020

It’s Cruz, not Brown, who looks like the ‘complete ass’

On Monday, Ted Cruz went on Twitter and called Sherrod Brown a “complete ass” for urging his colleagues to wear masks on the Senate floor as a way to protect fellow senators and staff members.

Sen. Cruz threw a tantrum and accused the Ohio Democrat of wearing a mask only as an “ostentatious sign of fake virtue.”

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

It just so happens that Sen. Grassley – now infected with COVID – was on the Senate floor when Sen. Brown was calling on his colleagues to use face coverings.

If anybody looks like a “complete ass” after this episode, it’s Ted Cruz – a man who would rather expose people to a deadly virus than wear a mask.

