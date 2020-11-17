Giuliani Files for Court Permission to Appear for Trump Campaign in Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has filed for court permission to appear for the Trump campaign in its lawsuit to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state of Pennsylvania. Giuliani filed the application hours before a hearing on Pennsylvania’s motion to dismiss the suit is set to start. It’s unclear if Giuliani will actually argue before U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

The news comes a day after news broke that President Trump’s campaign had withdrawn a key claim in its lawsuit to stop the certification of election results in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that the Trump campaign “dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots — 682,479, to be precise — were illegally processed without its representatives watching.”

Despite this, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh continues to claim that ballots were inaccurately counted and processed.

“Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret,” he tweeted yesterday.

This story is completely erroneous. Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret. To write that we had scrapped that argument requires not reading the amended complaint. https://t.co/39CvzAoIyl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 16, 2020

The Trump campaign is currently represented by Pennsylvania lawyer Marc Scaringi, who on November 7, said the Trump campaign’s litigation “will not reverse this election.”