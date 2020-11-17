Listen: Sean Hannity Unintentionally Admits That Joe Biden Won 2020 Election

Advertisements

Slowly but surely, more and more Republican lawmakers have been willing to discuss the reality that Joe Biden won the presidential election. This was obvious today in the senate when a number of GOP senators congratulated Kamala Harris when she returned to the floor.

But Donald Trump, of course, has been completely unwilling to admit that the election is over and he has no chance to overturn the results. And while Fox News may have called the election for Biden, the network’s prime time anchors like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have had the president.

An interesting scene on the Senate floor when several GOP senators congratulated Kamala Harris (most Rs still siding with Trump in his fight over election.) Sens. Tim Scott, Mike Rounds, James Lankford all congratulated her, as did Ben Sasse. Lindsey Graham gave her a fist bump — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020

That firewall began to break on Tuesday during Hannity’s radio show. The Fox host accidentally admitted that Biden was the victor.

Hannity told listeners, “And don’t think 72, 73 million Americans are just going to go away and just say, “Ah we are going to let our country go to hell in a handbasket.” I don’t think so, I don’t think that’s going to happen. “

The Fox host continued, “They get their way, and you got hidin’ Biden, President Trump in exile. I don’t think he’s going to be particularly quiet as they try to undo all the great success that he’s had. Could get interesting. And then the mob and the media? They’ll try to ignore him. They’re not going to be able to give up their hate Trump drug that easily.”

Listen to the segment from the show below, courtesy of the Fox News network: