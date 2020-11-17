Netanyahu Dumps Trump And Is Now Speaking To Joe Biden

Advertisements

Israeli PM Netanyahu released a statement about the warm call he shared with Joe Biden concerning the future of the US/Israel relationship.

The tweet from Netanyahu’s office:

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו שוחח הערב שיחה חמה עם הנשיא הנבחר ג'ו ביידן בה חזר ביידן על מחוייבותו העמוקה למדינת ישראל ולביטחונה. ראש הממשלה נתניהו אמר שהקשר המיוחד בין ישראל לארה"ב הוא נדבך יסוד בביטחונה של ישראל ובמדיניותה. — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) November 17, 2020

Advertisements

The Hebrew translation:

Netanyahu Biden statement[/caption]

Netanyahu has been telegraphing this move since he embarrassed Trump on a public call before the election. Bibi can read polls, and he knew that he would soon be dealing with Joe Biden.

Trump is about to be astonished as all of the world leaders who he considers to be his friends will dump him to the curb in a heartbeat and speak well of Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and his enablers like Lindsey Graham don’t want to admit it, but the world has moved on as is treating Joe Biden like the incoming president that he is.

Trump spent years bragging about his great relationship with Netanyahu, but it turned out to mean nothing, as Netanyahu isn’t standing with Trump in his election denial folly.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook