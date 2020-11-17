Senator Chuck Grassley to Quarantine After Covid-19 Exposure

Advertisements

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” Grassley said in a prepared statement. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Last month, Grassley made headlines for refusing to get tested for the novel coronavirus despite attending a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting with Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), who later tested positive for the virus.

“Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus,” Grassley’s spokesman, Michael Zona, said in a statement at the time.

Grassley prided himself on never missing a vote in the Senate.

“Senator Grassley holds the current record for the longest streak of not missing a vote in the United States Senate,” his website reads. “He demonstrates his commitment to Iowans by casting more than 7,600 straight votes on the issues.”

“That ends today,” Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane pointed out.

So @ChuckGrassley was exposed to covid. He's gone 27 years w'out missing a vote. That ends today. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. … it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.” — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) November 17, 2020