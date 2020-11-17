Ted Cruz Humiliates Himself By Calling Mask Wearing Fake Virtue

Advertisements

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) threw a fit when Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) asked the presiding senator to wear a mask then 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley was exposed to COVID.

Cruz tweeted:

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

Republicans don’t want mask mandates, but like Sen. Cruz, the continue to warp the guidelines to justify their reckless behavior. The last time I checked, the Senate floor is located indoors. It doesn’t matter how far apart people are indoors, the Senate floor is a high-risk indoor environment where everyone should be wearing a mask.

The Senate floor doesn’t just contain senators. There are staffers all over the place. When Cruz and his fellow Republicans refuse to wear a mask, they jeopardize the health of all of those innocent individuals who are only trying to do their jobs.

Ted Cruz has never met a divisive issue that he will not exploit for attention. Cruz was already caught on a flight not wearing a mask, so even if a high-risk person like Chuck Grassley dropped dead in front of him, Cruz won’t change his position because he is already looking ahead to his 2024 presidential campaign.

