Trump Campaign Official Admits Campaign Still Looking for Evidence of Election Fraud

Speaking on “Fox and Friends,” Trump campaign official Erin Perrine admitted the campaign is still looking for evidence of election fraud. Her comments come the same week that the Trump campaign’s lawyers abandoned their lawsuit to block votes in Pennsylvania, the latest development in a flurry of legal failures.

“A lot of people would like to see more of evidence,” co-host Steve Doocy said in reference to President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud. “When are we going to see more evidence?”

“Well that’s part of what our pursuit is at this point,” Perrine replied. “We are looking into the 11,000 claims that we received, credible claims on our voter fraud hotline here on the campaign, and we’re working with the counties and the states to look into things like the Dominion voting machines, like the fact that we did not receive equal protection and access to watching the votes be counted in Pennsylvania and Michigan.”

“We are trying to receive as much information as we can,” she continued, “to make sure that any discrepancy we see we can get a firm, definitive answer on who the winner should be because there are millions of Americans who voted for President Trump. They care about the outcome, about the validity of that outcome just as much as [president-elect] Joe Biden supporters do. We’re doing the right thing for the American people. There’s no silver bullet here. It’s going to take a little time but we’re going to make sure we can trust the outcome of this election.”

You can watch the interview below.

Steve Doocy asks a Trump campaign official "when are we going to see more evidence" for all these claims about the election, and she says — after weeks of lawsuits and hotlines and noise (which she largely repeats) — that they are still looking for evidence. pic.twitter.com/2qSpetvwum — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 17, 2020

Perrine did not mention that the Trump campaign’s voter fraud hotline had to be shut down after the line was filled with prank calls.

Nor is there evidence of widespread election fraud. President Trump and his campaign have continued to allege that the election was rigged despite a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, that they found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”

Finally, Perrine’s mention of irregularities with Dominion voting machines has also been proven false. The conspiracy theory originated from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN).

OANN claimed, citing “data analysis” and without providing any clear evidence, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Times investigation found that there were explanations for voting irregularities in cases in Michigan and Georgia that involved Dominion software.

“The Dominion software was used in only two of the five counties that had problems in Michigan and Georgia, and in every instance there was a detailed explanation for what had happened. In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts,” the Times reported.

The outlet went on to note that “In the two Michigan counties that had mistakes, the inaccuracies were because of human errors, not software problems, according to the Michigan Department of State, county officials and election-security experts. Only one of the two Michigan counties used Dominion software.”

Issues in three Georgia counties “had other explanations,” they continued. “In one county, an apparent problem with Dominion software delayed officials’ reporting of the vote tallies, but did not affect the actual vote count. In two other counties, a separate company’s software slowed poll workers’ ability to check-in voters.”