Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Trump’s Only Election Lawsuit Win

Advertisements

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling on the only election challenge that Trump has won.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, “In a 5-2 decision, the court overturned a lower court decision that ordered monitors with President Donald Trump’s campaign be allowed within six feet of tables where ballots were being tallied. In its opinion, the Supreme Court found that the Philadelphia Board of Elections complied with requirements for observer access from the moment the first votes were counted.”

Trump is now 0 for 25 in his legal challenge to the results of the election. It is clear that Trump has no evidence that the election was anything other than a free and fair total rejection of the incumbent. Trump might be making history as the first candidate ever to lose every single election challenge that he has brought.

Trump is zero for everything. He is quickly running out of legal venues in Pennsylvania. The Georgia recount/audit is not expected to change the results in the state, as Trump is getting shutdown and running out of playing field to keep the charade of a legal challenge to the election results going.

Advertisements

Donald Trump may never concede, but the fact that he has been able to present no evidence of election fraud means that his abuse of the courts is ending as the nation can soon begin preparing for the Biden presidency.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook