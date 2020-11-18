Biden Says Trump Is Jeopardizing PPE Stockpile By Blocking Transition

Advertisements

While speaking at a roundtable in Delaware, President-Elect Joe Biden said the nation’s PPE stockpile is being jeopardized by the GSA blocking his transition.

Video:

Biden says Trump is jeopardizing the national PPE stockpile by blocking the transition. pic.twitter.com/9mOhljhFEp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 18, 2020

Advertisements

President-Elect Biden said, ” am optimistic, but we should be further along. One of the problems that we’re having now is the failure of the administration to recognize. The law says that the General Services Administration has a person who recognizes who the winner is. And then they have to have access to all of the data and information that the government possesses to be prepared. And it doesn’t require there to be an absolute winner. It says the apparent winner. We have been unable to get access to the kinds of things we need to know about the depth of the stockpile. We know there’s not much at all. There’s a whole lot of things that are just — we just don’t have available to us, which unless it’s made available soon, we’re going to be behind.”

Trump is jeopardizing the safety of frontline workers during the pandemic, but his ego won’t allow him to admit that he is a loser.

Trump’s obstruction of Joe Biden’s transition is about sabotaging the President-Elect out of spite. The GSA administrator is said to be cracking under the strain of trying to be loyal to Trump while damaging the country.

Joe Biden won the election, but until the day that he is forced to leave office, Donald Trump is going to find ways to sicken and kill more Americans.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook