Emily Murphy Is Breaking Down Over Betraying Her Country To Stay Loyal To Trump

Advertisements

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling as she is torn between harming the country and being loyal to Trump.

CNN reported:



As the only obstacle between President-elect Joe Biden and the formal start of the presidential transition, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her shoulders, feeling like she’s been put in a no-win situation, according to people who have spoken to her recently.

Advertisements

….

“She absolutely feels like she’s in a hard place. She’s afraid on multiple levels. It’s a terrible situation,” one friend and former colleague of Murphy’s told CNN. “Emily is a consummate professional, a deeply moral person, but also a very scrupulous attorney who is in a very difficult position with an unclear law and precedence that is behind her stance.

Murphy is using the 2000 election as her standard for blocking the Biden transition, which is absurd because 2000 was decided by 537 votes in one state. Joe Biden beat Trump by several hundred thousand votes and flipped five states that Trump carried back into the Democratic column.

A real public servant wouldn’t be struggling with the decision.

They would be moving forward with the transition for the good of the country. The outcome of the election is not in doubt. Joe Biden won.

Murphy breaking down because she knows that she is doing the wrong thing for the country by blocking the transition. The good news for her is that there is an easy way out of this. She can sign off on the transition and make it clear to Donald Trump that she will not be the roadblock that stops the country from moving forward.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook