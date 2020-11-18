Megyn Kelly Claims She’s Leaving New York City Over Liberal Response to George Floyd Killing

Advertisements

At one point, Megyn Kelly was Fox News shining star. She was paid well and had huge ratings. She decided to leave Fox, however, to host her own show on NBC News.

That decision turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. Kelly failed to connect to viewers outside the Fox audience. And she was cancelled after making offensive comments about Halloween costumes that included blackface.

After the cancellation, she disappeared for a while. She has returned to Twitter, however, and her posts were frequently even farther to the right than usual.

Advertisements

The former Fox host has also started her own podcast. And in the most recent episode of her show, she claimed that she was leaving New York City over Liberals response to the George Floyd killing.

Kelly said she was most concerned about the effect on her children. She told listeners:

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city. The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things. But theyu’ve gone around the bend. I mean, they have gone off the deep end.”

The former Fox host was most offended by a letter that asked parents of white students to allies to the black community.

Um. A source close to Megyn Kelly told The Daily Beast that she has “received multiple 7-figure offers to return to TV” and has “turned them all down” because, in the end, she wishes not to answer to bosses. https://t.co/mvNudxO2la — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 10, 2020

According to a recent article from the Daily Beast, Kelly claims that she had multiple 7 figure offers from news organizations. As of now, though, her only outlet is her podcast.