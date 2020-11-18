Nancy Pelosi Re-Elected to Lead Democrats in the House

Advertisements

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been re-elected to lead Democrats in the House.

Pelosi was re-elected following an election that was held virtually as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. She was congratulated via the House Democrats’ Twitter account.

Congratulations to @SpeakerPelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress! #DownWithNDP #ForThePeople — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 18, 2020

Pelosi is scheduled to hold a press conference discussing her re-election at 12:30 p.m. EST today.

Pelosi ran unopposed and only needed a simple majority to be re-elected as House Speaker. The vote will be certified come January. Pelosi will need 218 votes on the House floor to officially become Speaker.

Nancy Pelosi is a legendary speaker. One of the best who’s ever done it, ever, in the history of the republic. She certainly has my strong support,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters. “Whatever happens in the future is going to happen. During the Trump era, we’ve just been all trying to get to tomorrow. Now, we’re trying to get to Jan. 20 and it will be a new day in America.”