Newt Gingrich is Encouraging Republicans to Protest Against GOP Governor Brian Kemp

During the 2020 election, voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania voted for Joe Biden. This wasn’t too big a surprise as those states had traditionally voted blue.

The GOP, though, was dismayed by the fact that Democrats were able to flip Arizona and Georgia. Georgia, a long-time stronghold for Republicans, was particularly galling.

Since the party can never blame Donald Trump for anything, they’ve turned their anger towards their own. Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ripped GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

And now, some in the party are angry with Governor Brian Kemp, saying that he didn’t do enough to help the party. Among those upset with Kemp is Newt Gingrich who served Georgia’s 6th District for 20 years.

During a Tuesday interview with Sean Hannity, Gingrich encouraged Trump supporters to demonstrate against the Republican governor. The host said, “The bottom line is, and this is just true, we will never be able to have faith in the ultimate outcome of this. You just can’t.”

The former congressman responded:

“That’s right and until it’s cleaned up it’s going to always be [inaudible]. But look, I would say to every person in Georgia who favors Donald J. Trump: Go to the governor’s mansion, physically. Go to the Capitol, physically. Communicate that you’re prepared to stand up for America and you’re prepared to stand up for an honest election and that you are sick of politicians selling you out.”