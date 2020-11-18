Rudy Giuliani’s Big Strategy Is To Beg A Court To Declare Trump The PA Winner

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani is trying to argue in a new Pennsylvania court filing that the court should just declare Trump the winner.

Brad Heath tweeted from the Trump campaign’s latest filing.

Rudy Giuliani is amending the Pennsylvania case to restore Trump claims that were accidentally deleted:

President Trump's campaign is moving to amend its Pennsylvania election case again, this time to "restore claims which were inadvertently" deleted the last time plus add some other new stuff. pic.twitter.com/Nyh1PpIHxU — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 18, 2020

Giuliani wants a federal court to declare Trump the winner:

Trump's lawyers say they will ask a federal court "will seek the remedy of Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in the 2000 General Election and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania's electors." pic.twitter.com/ctyZpERYda — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 18, 2020

Rudy also wants to block certification of the election, have the results declared defective, and have the state legislature choose the electors:

Trump's proposed amended complaint asks a court to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. If the court won't do that, the campaign wants it to rule that the results are "defective" and instruct the state legislature to choose who won. pic.twitter.com/8WW4XimXiN — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 18, 2020

If this all looks like a desperate farce, it’s because that is what it is.

Rudy Guiliani is asking a court to overturn an election result with zero evidence of fraud. Notice that the Trump legal team did not back up any of the claims that they made. They still have no evidence, but they think that Trump should be declared the winner, and we all should move on.

The filing from Trump is a type of undemocratic insanity that is dangerous to the country.

The courts aren’t going to declare Trump the winner.

Giuliani has so little in terms of actual legal arguments that his big plan is to get Trump named the winner because he says so.

