Trump Falsely Claims Georgia Recount is “Fake” for the Second Time This Week

A recount of the votes cast on Election Day is underway in Georgia and the results will be certified by Friday. And for the second time this week, President Donald Trump is claiming, without evidence, that the effort is “fake” and continued to push unfounded allegations of allegation fraud.

“The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST,” the president wrote. “Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature!”

Earlier this week, Trump called the recount “fake” and claimed without evidence that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots.

“The Fake recount going on in Georgia means nothing because they are not allowing signatures to be looked at and verified,” the president wrote at the time. “Break the unconstitutional Consent Decree!”

Trump’s claim is incorrect. The Associated Press already conducted a fact check that showed “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”

“The legal settlement signed in March addresses accusations about a lack of statewide standards for judging signatures on absentee ballot envelopes,” the AP continues, noting that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that verifying signatures is both possible and required by the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reported over the weekend that the Georgia recount has continued without any problems reported. Election workers are conducting a review of 5 million ballots that will determine the outcome of the presidential race.