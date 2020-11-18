Trump Claims Without Evidence That “There Are Far More Votes Than People” in Detroit Even After GOP Votes to Certify Election Results

Advertisements

President Donald Trump continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the November 3 general election was fraudulent, this time claiming that “there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE” in Detroit, Michigan.

“Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!” the president claimed, though he was soon flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which forbids people from disseminating false information about elections.

In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Advertisements

Trump made his claim despite the Michigan Republican Party unanimously voted on Tuesday to certify the election results. President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes (50.6 percent to 47.9 percent).

Misinformation on Twitter alleged that dead people cast votes in Michigan, a key swing state. These were determined to be rumors per fact-checking agencies. Despite this, President Trump and his surrogates––including his children––have continued to repeat the claims.

President Trump has continued to allege that the results were fraudulent despite lawsuits in the state being tossed out. The campaign has also failed to meet basic legal obligations necessary for their challenges to proceed. For example, The Detroit Free Press reported that the Trump campaign has still not served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson with a copy of their complaint seeking to halt the state’s canvassing process.