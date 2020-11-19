AOC: Until COVID is Under Control We Should Pay People to Stay Home

Advertisements

The COVID-19 pandemic is currently raging throughout the United States. The Trump administration has focused all of its energy on contesting the results of the election and has essentially ignored the virus.

Joe Biden is eager to start tackling the pandemic. The president-elect had a call on Thursday that included 5 GOP Governors. There is little he can do, however, while Donald Trump is still president.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a plan on helping to control the disease until both Biden and vaccines come along. The New York congresswoman thinks the country should be paying people to stay home.

AOC made the suggestion in a Thursday tweet-thread. She began, “To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home.”

The congresswoman continued, “Republicans are mad at this when they literally just voted to do just this in March. The reason they’re opposed to it now is because last time they got a Wall Street bailout and this time all that’s left is helping working people, the disabled, the poor, etc.”

Ocasio Cortez closed her comments, “Funny how you didn’t hear Republicans complain about “spending other people’s money” or ask “how are we going to pay for it?!” when they insisted on creating a $4 trillion leveraged slush fund for their Wall Street buddies in March.”

Back in October, Donald Trump had called for the passing of a new stimulus package. Those calls have stopped, however, since he lost the election weeks ago.