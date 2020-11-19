Top House Democrat Demands Trump Be Tried For Crimes Against America

Advertisements

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is calling on Trump and his administration officials to be prosecuted for crimes against America after they leave office.

Pascrell has been making this point over the last few days, most notably on Twitter:

Tonight I’m calling for the eventual prosecution of donald trump and his enablers for their many crimes against the United States. pic.twitter.com/LJGvzLqQ35 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 18, 2020

Rep. Pascrell said, “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution. Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors. A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability.”

There has been open sentiment for years among elected Democrats that Trump can’t be allowed to set a future presidential precedent with his behavior. Whether or not the Biden Department of Justice chooses to investigate Trump depends on how quickly the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, because COVID will be priority one for the new administration, but also what happens with Trump prosecutions at the state and local levels, as the DOJ is not going to step on any ongoing New York cases against Trump.

Trump’s own conduct while out of office will determine his future. If the Trumps try to sell state secrets for cash, the federal government will take action. The House will certainly investigate the Trump administration after he leaves office, but there is a growing movement to hold Trump accountable for his crimes, as a chant of lock him up is growing louder each day.

