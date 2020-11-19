Rachel Maddow: Trump Choosing Giuliani To Run Legal Team Is Proof That It’s A Sham

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow returned to her program on Thursday night and went straight after Rudy Giuliani, the man now overseeing Donald Trump’s near-winless effort to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The MSNBC host said that Trump’s choice to put Giuliani in charge is an indication that it’s just another sham with no chance of succeeding.

“It was Rudy Giuliani … fresh off getting the president impeached, fresh off the failed Hunter Biden Russian intelligence operation he tried to run in the campaign, he of all delectable souls would be running the president’s legal strategy from here on out,” Maddow said.

Advertisements

“With Giuliani running this, I mean, honestly, maybe that means that this is over,” she added.

Video:

Rachel Maddow says the fact that Trump chose Rudy Giuliani to run his legal strategy could be a sign that the end is near for the president’s campaign. #maddow pic.twitter.com/wdJZyRKO39 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 20, 2020

Maddow said:

A hell mouth opened in the crust of the Earth and despite all those other people supposedly being in charge of post-election day litigation, it was Rudy Giuliani who emerged from a belching fire hole underfoot, and we learned that he, fresh off getting the president impeached, fresh off the failed Hunter Biden Russian intelligence operation he tried to run in the campaign, he of all delectable souls would be running the president’s legal strategy from here on out, which has been super pretty ever since, just like we saw today. And honestly, with not even his campaign and not even his sort of handpicked political henchmen non-lawyer running this, with Giuliani running this, I mean honestly maybe that means that this is over.

Everything Giuliani touches is a failure

As Rachel Maddow indicated on Thursday night, Rudy Giuliani has humiliated himself at every turn in the Trump era – whether it was the Ukraine scandal that got Trump impeached or the discredited Hunter Biden story that he claimed would doom Biden’s candidacy.

The same dynamic is now playing out as Giuliani tries to steal the election for Trump by going on live television and making a fool of himself. These performances are the very reason why nobody outside the fact-free MAGA bubble actually takes the former New York mayor seriously anymore.

Rudy Giuliani is a laughingstock, and the fact that he is now running the Trump campaign’s legal operation means the end will come sooner rather than later.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter