Rudy Giuliani Admits His Election Fraud Claims Are From The Movie My Cousin Vinny

Rudy Giuliani admitted that the basis for his claims that there was election fraud against Trump came from the movie My Cousin Vinny.

Video of Giuliani:

Rudy Giuliani is getting his Trump election fraud claims from the movie My Cousin Vinny. Republicans should be ashamed and humiliated by this clownery. pic.twitter.com/MyWG0rDree — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2020

Giuliani said:

They weren’t just not allowed to do it. They were pushed. In a few cases, they were assaulted. In all cases, they were put in a corral. So far away, probably the closest they got is from here to the back of that room. We could do like a — did you all watch “My Cousin Vinny”? One of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn, and when the nice lady said she saw and he says to her, how many fingers do I got up? And she says, “Three.” She was too far away to see it was only two. These people were further away than my cousin Vinnie was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing. I don’t know.

Are you going to tell me that 60 people are lying? They didn’t just tell me this. They swore under penalty of perjury, which something new Democrat has ever done. You don’t even ask Biden about this. He doesn’t get asked questions about all the evidence of the crimes that he committed. These people are under penalty of perjury. Their names are on an affidavit.

Giuliani also claimed that the media accurately reporting that he has no evidence of election fraud is a conspiracy against Trump:

Rudy Giuliani claims that the media reporting that he has no evidence of election fraud because he has presented no evidence in court is conspiring against Trump to throw the election to Biden. Again, Giuliani has offered no evidence of fraud. pic.twitter.com/3NWfOFzoDL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2020

This press conference was a disgrace. Giuliani kept ranting about election fraud evidence but has not been able to produce any of this evidence in court, which is why Trump continues to lose election lawsuits.

Trump thinks that he can destroy the integrity of the election process to set himself up for a 2024 run, but the only thing being destroyed is the dignity of the Republican Party for going along with this public humiliation.

