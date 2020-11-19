‘That’s Your Go-To Election Lawyer?’: Al Franken Mocks Trump For Hiring ‘Sleazebag’ Giuliani

Advertisements

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken mocked Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday for hiring “sleazebag” lawyer Rudy Giuliani to oversee its election lawsuits in a number of battleground states.

Earlier in the day, Giuliani held a bizarre press conference in which he spewed nonsensical conspiracy theories about the election, all while what appeared to be hair coloring leaked down the sides of his face.

“I should point out that Atticus Finch had his hair dye roll down in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, so it’s not necessarily a sign that you’re sleazebag,” Franken joked. “Can you imagine that’s your guy, that’s your go-to election lawyer?”

Advertisements

The former Democratic lawmaker said Giuliani clearly “has some problems,” but what’s worse is that millions of Americans who support Trump will believe his dangerous lies about the election.

Video:

‘This guy has some problems’: Al Franken mocks Rudy Giuliani for the press conference he held earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/75USbHx4y2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 20, 2020

Franken said:

I should point out that Atticus Finch had his hair dye roll down in the To Kill a Mockingbird,” so it’s not necessarily a sign that you’re sleazebag. I don’t know. This guy has some problems and has for quite a while. Can you imagine that’s your guy, that’s your go-to election lawyer? Okay, James Baker. Rudy Giuliani. It’s pretty amazing. And the stuff he was saying today was so crazy and, look, this is so damaging because the Republican base is going to buy into this more and more the longer this goes on, and that’s a tragedy.

From America’s mayor to an American laughingstock

For a brief shining moment following the tragic Sept. 11 attacks, Rudy Giuliani was viewed semi-favorably among the public. The media even dubbed him America’s mayor.

That goodwill – whether he deserved it or not to begin with – quickly evaporated after Giuliani tried to ride the terror attacks to a future in the White House.

He waged an embarrassingly bad presidential campaign in 2008, which he lost, and it all went downhill from there.

Over the past four years, Giuliani has gone completely off the rails in service to Donald Trump, shredding whatever was left of his dignity and credibility.

Rudy Giuliani has gone from America’s mayor to an American laughingstock, a transformation that appears to be reaching its final conclusion as he tries to overturn a free and fair election.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter