Trump Falsely Claims Voter Fraud in Detroit is “Rampant”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump attacked the state of Michigan for the second day in a row, claiming, without any evidence, that voter fraud in the city of Detroit is “rampant.”

“Voter Fraud in Detroit is rampant, and has been for many years!” the president wrote earlier this morning. His tweet was almost immediately flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which forbids users on the platform from disseminating falsehoods about elections.

Voter Fraud in Detroit is rampant, and has been for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Advertisements

The president’s claim is an extension of one he made yesterday asserting that “there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE” in Detroit.

“Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!” the president claimed, This statement was also flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy.

In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Trump made his claim despite the Michigan Republican Party unanimously voted on Tuesday to certify the election results. President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes (50.6 percent to 47.9 percent).

Misinformation on Twitter alleged that dead people cast votes in Michigan, a key swing state. These were determined to be rumors per fact-checking agencies. Despite this, President Trump and his surrogates––including his children––have continued to repeat the claims.

Trump has disputed the results in key swing states, like Michigan. He has also directed his ire this week toward Pennsylvania (where a lawsuit to stop the certification of the election results was tossed out) and Georgia (whose recount effort he has now claimed twice is “fake.”)

There is no evidence that the election was fraudulent. United States security officials have rejected the president’s claim. Additionally, a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees said that they found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”