Trump Had Zero Items On His Public Work Schedule For 12 Out Of The Last 16 Days

Donald Trump didn’t work much before he lost the election to Joe Biden earlier this month – even in the midst of a public health crisis – but now he’s not even pretending to care about upholding his oath and doing his job.

As MSNBC’s Ari Melber pointed out on Thursday night, Trump has basically been in hiding since the election. Often times, his public work schedule is completely empty.

“They release a schedule, it’s a public schedule and often has things the president is doing,” Melber said. “Donald Trump has had nothing, not even a pretend event or phone call, on the schedule in 12 of the last 16 days.”

Video:

“The president has basically been in hiding,” Ari Melber says, noting that Trump’s work schedule has been almost empty since he lost the election. pic.twitter.com/Fc33RE367f — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 20, 2020

Melber said:

Both Trump and Pence are dodging the press

Not only is the White House focused solely on overturning a free and fair election that Donald Trump lost, but they aren’t even willing to take questions from the press.

As Hugo Lowell pointed out on Thursday night, neither Trump nor Mike Pence have taken questions from reporters since the Biden-Harris ticket won the election.

Just in: White House declares a travel/photo lid, meaning we don’t expect to see Trump for the rest of the day. Neither the president nor the vice-president have taken questions since they lost the election. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 19, 2020

At a time when the pandemic is worsening and the American people are looking to their leaders for solutions, Donald Trump is cowering in his White House bunker.

