Trump’s Continues Pushing Baseless Accusations, Claims “There Was No Way the Dems Could Have Won” Without Rigging The Election

Claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent are unsubstantiated and United States security officials have rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that the election was rigged.

But that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to claim “there was no way” Democrats could have won the election without rigging it altogether. But lose Trump did: President-elect Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes while the sitting president received 232, becoming the first one-term Republican in the executive office since George H.W. Bush.

The president’s latest claim was in response to a New York Times report indicating Trump received 10.1 million more votes than he received in 2016.

…And with these numbers, by far the highest for a sitting President, there was no way the Dems could have won, except through what we are learning now – A Rigged Election! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

Trump is correct that he has broken the record for receiving the highest number of votes for a sitting president. He received more than 73 million votes altogether, breaking former President Barack Obama’s popular vote record. However, President-elect Joe Biden, has received close to 80 million votes, the highest amount ever received by a winning presidential candidate.

Trump has long described his first election win as a “landslide,” but has failed to note that Biden defeated him by the same electoral margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016. But even that is misleading.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight “found that the percentage of electoral vote won by Trump — 56.9 percent — was well below the historical average, 70.9 percent,” according to a Factcheck.org investigation conducted in 2016.

Factcheck.org continued, noting that “Silver found that Trump’s share of electoral votes ranked 44th out of 54 elections going back to 1804. Before that, he noted, “presidential electors cast two votes each, making it hard to compare them to present-day elections.”