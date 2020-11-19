Tucker Carlson Calls UFOs More Credible Than Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

Advertisements

Fox News host Tucker Carlson – one of Donald Trump’s most reliable supporters on cable news – called out the president’s campaign lawyers for pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the election.

At one point during his program, Carlson even compared them to UFO sightings.

In particular, the Fox News host targeted Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s campaign lawyers who said on Thursday that millions of votes were flipped from the president to Joe Biden.

“This may be the single most open-minded show on television. We literally do UFO segments,” the Fox News host said. “But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests … not a page.”

“[Powell] never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another, not one,” Carlson added.

Video:

Another domino falls. Tucker Carlson goes after Sidney Powell. pic.twitter.com/wkEp81e3D3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 20, 2020

When you lose Tucker Carlson, it’s time to pack your bags

Over the past several weeks, as Donald Trump throws tantrums and pushes conspiracy theories about the election, most Republicans have either humored the president or stayed silent.

It’s a bad sign for Trump that Tucker Carlson is beginning to pull away from him by calling his fraud claims baseless and outlandish.

For the last four years, Donald Trump has been able to survive politically because right-wing media outlets like Fox News created an alternate reality in which he and his MAGA supporters could live.

It allowed him to get away with one scandal after another that no previous president would have been able to survive.

On Thursday night, that alternate reality cracked ever so slightly, signaling that the house of cards could be about to topple on Trump.

As a Republican president, when you start to lose Tucker Carlson, you know the end is near.

