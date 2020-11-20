Donald Trump Jr. Finally Got Something From His Dad (It’s Coronavirus)

Advertisements

Donald Trump Jr. is in isolation after being the latest Republican to get coronavirus for his father’s superspreader events.

Bloomberg News reported:



President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier this week and is isolating, according to three people familiar with the matter.

…..

Trump Jr. adds to the dozens of people associated with the president who have been infected by the virus, including Trump himself. On Friday, Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani, who is a White House aide, announced on Twitter he had tested positive. In addition, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Hannah McInnis, tested positive earlier this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Dozens of family members and associates of the president have gotten coronavirus thanks to Donald Trump’s refusal to follow CDC guidelines. The latest wave of coronavirus in the Trump circle has been traced back to the president holding a non-socially distanced and maskless election night party at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr. finally got something from his dad besides a name that will be forever synonymous with losing and a potential future felony conviction. Trump also gave his son COVID, which considering the way things are going, might be the best gift Don Jr. gets from his father for a very long time.

