Donald Trump Jr. Latest Republican With Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is rampaging throughout the country. The disease has also made its way through the White House with Donald, Melania and Barron Trump all contracting the virus.

And in the months that have followed, the disease has continued to spread throughout the Republican party. As many have noted on Twitter, more Republican senators have contracted COVID-19 than have publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

On Friday, news broke that Donald Trump Jr. has now contracted the illness. The biggest surprise of the situation may be that it has taken this long for Donald Trump’s oldest son to test positive.

Not only has Trump Jr. regularly attended rallies that featured no social distancing and few face masks, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle contracted the illness earlier this year.

Jennifer Jacobs from Bloomberg tweeted, “Don Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources.”

Jacobs continued, “Earlier this week Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says.”

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr

tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

It was reported earlier this week that Trump Jr. is looking to get deeply involved in the Georgia senatorial runoff in January. The attempt is reportedly meant to be an audition for possibly entering the 2024 Republican nomination race.