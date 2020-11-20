Trump’s Coup Crumbles As Georgia Will Certify Joe Biden’s Win

Advertisements

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) told the press that he will follow the law and certify Joe Biden’s win in his state.

Video:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will follow the law and certify Joe Biden's win. pic.twitter.com/y2yuZDj7Bd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2020

Advertisements

Kemp said:

Earlier today, the secretary of state presented the certified results of the 2020 general election to my office. Following the judges ruling yesterday, state law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification. Which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options in a separate recount if they choose. Georgia has runoff elections for 2 U.S. Senate seats, and a Public Service Commissioner are scheduled to occur over the next several weeks.

We demand complete explanations for all discrepancies identified so that our citizens will have complete confidence in our elections. In the runoff election, we cannot have lost memory cards or stacks of uncounted ballots. We must have full transparency in all monitoring and counting. Every legal vote must be counted, and the security of the ballot box must be protected. As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law. That is what I will continue to do. We must all work together, to ensure citizens have confidence in future elections, in our state.

Once Kemp certifies the results in Georgia, which by law, he must do tomorrow, Trump’s coup attempt will be dead and gone. Michigan Republicans turned him down. Pennsylvania Republicans turned him down. Kemp’s message was clear. It is time for Republicans to stop focusing on the presidential election and worry about the two Senate runoffs.

Trump has started a civil war within the Republican Party in Georgia, and Kemp’s remarks are an attempt to bring the party back together.

There never was a serious threat of a coup by Trump. Joe Biden’s victory was too big for Trump to steal, but his dreams of a coup were dealt a death blow in Georgia.