House Democrats Demand That GSA Chief Emily Murphy Cooperate with Biden-Harris Transition

House Democrats have demanded that General Services Administration (GSA) chief Emily Murphy cooperate with the Biden-Harris transition. Murphy has made headlines in recent weeks for refusing to sign a letter of “ascertainment” confirming that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, a step that would allow Biden to meet with government officials and access the more than $6 million in federal funds allocated for the transition.

“Your actions in blocking transition activities required under the law are having grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming Administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security,” reads a letter signed by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey, as well as Gerry Connolly and Mike Quigley, who are subcommittee chairs.

“Unlike the dispute after the 2000 election in Bush v. Gore, there is no legitimate path forward for President Trump — regardless of how many baseless lawsuits he files or his irrelevant refusal to concede,” they continue. “He has now lost dozens of cases in multiple states as many of his own attorneys abandon his efforts. There is no valid legal basis to withhold the ascertainment designation under the Presidential Transition Act.”

The chairs noted that President-elect Biden won by the same margin (306-232) President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer. As GSA Administrator, it is your responsibility to follow the law and assure the safety and well-being of the United States and its people—not to submit to political pressure to violate the law and risk the consequences,” they wrote.

You can read the complete letter HERE.

A CNN report yesterday revealed that a few Trump administration officials have quietly reached out to the Biden-Harris transition team despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that they not cooperate.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and transition adviser to Biden, confirmed to CNN that officials have reached out, but called on the General Services Administration (GSA) to acknowledge Biden’s victory and begin the transition.

It requires more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power,” Bedingfield said. “GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations.”