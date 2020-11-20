Michigan Republicans Tell Trump To His Face They Won’t Participate In His Coup

Michigan state Republican lawmakers are meeting with Trump in the White House where they will reject his coup to overturn the election.

Video:

Michigan Republican lawmakers expect Trump to pressure them to overturn the election, but they are going to tell him to his face that they will follow the law. pic.twitter.com/phjHnVNlZO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2020

NBC News’s Peter Alexander reported:

The lawmakers expected to meet with the president do expect President Trump will expect them to overturn the results in their state, on the basis of what the president suggests is fraud and irregularities, all of which are unproven to this point.

According to this person familiar with the thinking of these lawmakers, they’re expected to push back on that, to tell the president that they will help pursue the necessary course and try to avoid the potential for fraud or irregularities in the future but that they will follow Michigan state law, which, Andrea, requires that the candidate who won the popular vote in that state, again, it’s President-Elect Joe Biden, would receive the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Michigan Republicans just like Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature have made it clear that they have no interest in violating the law and participating in a coup against the American people.

The reason why is because if Trump got away with overturning an election, their own elections could someday be invalidated, and they could be thrown out of office. At heart, elected officials are political self-survivalists. They aren’t going to throw themselves overboard in a futile effort to help Donald Trump.

The judicial branch has worked to knock down Trump’s baseless legal challenges, while the states have done their constitutional duty and protected the election.

Donald Trump tried to break the system, but the system has withstood him and is making sure that he leaves office as is constitutionally required.

